Mitsotakis to present growth plan for economy at TIF

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will seek to present his vision for economic growth in his keynote speech at the annual Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), government sources said Tuesday.

Mitsotakis will present his plan to unblock major investments that have stalled for years - such as the investment project in Elliniko, Cosco's investment plan in Piraeus port and Eldorado's gold mine in northern Greece - create jobs and introduce reforms to support the middle and lower middle class (tax cuts), according to the sources.



It is customary for the country’s premier to set out his government’s policies for each coming year at TIF. Following his speech at the opening of the trade fair, Mitsotakis will hold a press conference on Sunday.