Migrants clash at Moria hotspot on Lesvos

Tension was high Wednesday at Moria hotspot on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos after violent clashes broke out between migrants, according to reports.



The brawl erupted after a protest staged by unaccompanied children at the facility, according to the same reports.



No more information was immediately made available.



Meanwhile on Wednesday, mayors of the country’s eastern Aegean islands were holding talks with Greek Police (ELAS) officials and representatives of the European Union with the aim of hammering out a joint action plan on immigration.



Officials and aid workers on Monday launched an emergency operation to evacuate 1,400 migrants from the overcrowded camp as numbers of arrivals on the island continue to climb.