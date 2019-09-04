More than 30,000 flights delayed or cancelled in Greece by July-end, report shows

Over 30,000 flight delays and cancellations were recorded in Greece during the first seven months of 2019, according to a survey by AirHelp, an air passenger rights advocate.

Based on the report, of the more than 110,000 flights studied, 27 percent did not depart on time, an increase of almost 7 percent compared to last year.

As a result, more than 3.2 million passengers of the nearly 12 million who traveled from Greece during that period, saw their flight not depart on time or canceled.



Most of the problems were recorded at Athens International Airport, which means that more than 35,000 passengers traveling from the Greek capital in the first seven months of this year are eligible for compensation, in accordance with European Commission Regulation 261.



AirHelp said flight said however that delays are often due to factors that airports cannot control, such as the inconsistency of airlines.