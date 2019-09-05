More migrants land on Greek islands

A total of 149 migrants and refugees landed on Wednesday on Greece’s eastern Aegean islands, authorities said.



Of those, 67 reached Samos, 41 Lesvos, and 41 Chios.



Authorities said another 87 people had landed on Lesvos and 41 on Samos by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Thursday he could “open the gates” to allow refugees and migrants hosted in Turkey to reach Europe if he does not receive receive sufficient international support to create a buffer zone in northeast Syria.