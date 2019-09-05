NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Pierrakakis meets US Commerce Secretary in Athens

TAGS: Diplomacy, Media

Greek-American cooperation in strengthening entrepreneurship and startup ties between the two countries was at the center of talks between Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and visiting US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Athens on Thursday.

In a statement after the meeting, Pierrakakis said talks also focused on issues related to Greece’s “digital transformation” as well as the conservative administration’s telecommunications strategy.

“The US is a very significant partner on all these issues and we obviously hope to further deepen our cooperation,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Greek and US officials.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 