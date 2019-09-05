Pierrakakis meets US Commerce Secretary in Athens

Greek-American cooperation in strengthening entrepreneurship and startup ties between the two countries was at the center of talks between Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and visiting US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Athens on Thursday.



In a statement after the meeting, Pierrakakis said talks also focused on issues related to Greece’s “digital transformation” as well as the conservative administration’s telecommunications strategy.



“The US is a very significant partner on all these issues and we obviously hope to further deepen our cooperation,” he said.



The meeting was attended by Greek and US officials.

In their meeting today, @SecretaryRoss and Minister @Pierrakakis discussed continued US-Greece cooperation in boosting the entrepreneurship and startup ties between our countries, and our strong support for his efforts to digitize and cut through the bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/k4EAnAHfG0 — U.S. Embassy Athens (@USEmbassyAthens) September 5, 2019