Failure by individuals within the competent agencies of the state or local authority officials to send the required documents for the licensing of strategic investments within the given deadline will be punished with a minimum suspension of three months, according to the investment incentives bill that the Development Ministry has put up for consultation until Tuesday.

The draft legislation also contains planned changes to labor relations law, providing for companies’ exemption from collective labor contracts if they are facing serious financial problems and for the unilateral right to arbitration under certain conditions.

Another regulation sees employers’ rights being compromised if they fail to pay salaries for more than two months, regardless of the reason for the delays.

Furthermore, if a part-time worker provides more labor than what has previously been agreed, they will be entitled to an increase of 12 percent in their wages for every additional hour worked.

The bill also provides for the creation of a “black list” in the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database, which will include enterprises and employers found to have employed undeclared workers. They will then be excluded from any favorable tax and social security arrangements.