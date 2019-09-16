Dozens arrested with forged papers at Iraklio airport
Dozens of people have been arrested at Iraklio’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport on the island of Crete on charges of attempting to travel with fake documents over the last week, according to local authorities.
Forty-one foreign nationals – 27 men and 14 woman – were arrested from September 9 to 15.