NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Dozens arrested with forged papers at Iraklio airport

TAGS: Migration, Crime, Travel

Dozens of people have been arrested at Iraklio’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport on the island of Crete on charges of attempting to travel with fake documents over the last week, according to local authorities.

Forty-one foreign nationals – 27 men and 14 woman – were arrested from September 9 to 15.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 