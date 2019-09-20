Hundreds of migrants reach Lesvos; Moria bursting at the seams

File photo

Another 408 migrants reached the island of Lesvos by Friday noon, of which 73 arrived by sailboat, the general police directorate of the Northern Aegean said in a press release.

The new arrivals raise the total number of migrants living in the overcrowded identification center of Moria to 12,000, when the camp's capacity is for 3,000.

On a weekly basis, 1,383 people arrived in Lesvos and sought asylum since Monday, according to the data.

In the same period, 345 arrived in Chios and 564 in Samos. In total, 2,292 migrants reached the islands of the northern Aegean since the start of the week.

As a result, Moria's acting governor informed the prosecutor's office that the camp cannot receive any more arrivals because there is no room for them to stand while they wait to be processed. A similar situation is reported at the makeshift reception area set up at Skala Sykamias, the village where many boats arrive.



Yiannis Balbakakis, who run the camp for about three years, resigned on September 11 this year, saying he was “tired.”



The center, which is a disused military base, has been repeatedly criticized by humanitarian organizations for its squalid living conditions.