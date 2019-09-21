Greek refugee camp unable to house new arrivals

Authorities on the Greek island of Lesvos say they can't house more newly arrived migrants at a perpetually overcrowded refugee camp that now is 400 percent overcapacity.



Two officials told AP the Moria camp has a population of 12,000 and no way to accommodate additional occupants.



The officials say newcomers are sleeping in the open or in tents outside the camp, which was built to hold 3,000 refugees.



Some were taken to a small transit camp run by the United Nations’ refugee agency on the north coast of Lesvos.



The island authorities said at least 410 migrants coming in boats from Turkey reached Lesvos on Friday.



The officials asked not to be identified pending official announcements about the camp. [AP]