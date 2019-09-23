Meeting at finance ministry to coordinate action after Thomas Cook collapse

An emergency meeting has been scheduled for Monday evening (7 p.m.) at the Greek finance ministry to coordinate actions and measures to mitigate the consequences of the collapse of British travel firm Thomas Cook.



The meeting, headed by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, will include Labor Minister Giannis Vroutsis, Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis, four deputy ministers and the head of Greece’s tax collection agency Giorgos Pitsilis.



Ministers and officials will discuss the consequences of the company’s bankruptcy, resolving problems of the tourists stranded in Greece and assisting professionals in the tourism sector (businesses and employees).



About 50,000 tourists who booked their holidays with Thomas Cook are currently in Greece, mainly on islands, a Greek tourism ministry official said on Monday. The tourists, mainly British, were vacationing in the islands of Zakynthos, Kos, Corfu, Skiathos and Crete.