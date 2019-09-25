NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man, 41, dies after brawl at Roma settlement

Crime

Two suspects are being questioned after a 41-year-old man died following a brawl that broke out at a Roma settlement in Pelasgia, in Greece’s Fthiotida region.

Witnesses said the fight started when the two 33-year-old twin brothers accused the victim of stealing wood at the settlement. During the fight, the 41-year-old was fatally struck in the head with a pickaxe.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the Stylida Health Center where doctors confirmed his death.

No more information was immediately made available.

