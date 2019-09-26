Greek PM hails Chirac’s legacy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the legacy of former French President Jacques Chirac who died Thursday at 86.



In a tweet, written in French, the Greek leader said Chirac had left “an indelible mark on his country and the Continent.”



Praising him as an “erudite man and a great connoisseur of the classics” and expressing “sadness” at his death, Mitsotakis said the late French statesman had “always stood on the side of Greece and the Greeks.”