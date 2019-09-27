Expensive iPhones sell out on very first day

Greek consumers snapped up the new iPhones that went on sale on Friday, as reliable source spoke about the entire stock, worth over 10 million euros, being sold out in just one day.

Demand again was focused on the expensive models, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, whose retail prices range between 1,229 and 1,789 euros.

Over 70 percent of the handsets sold on Friday were the expensive models, while demand for the basic model, the iPhone 11, with a starting price of 869 euros, accounted for just 20-25 percent of iPhone sales on Friday.