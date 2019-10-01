Winter ‘quiet hours’ go into effect through March 31

Noise laws restricting disturbances in residential areas over the winter period go into effect on Tuesday and will revert back to the summer schedule on April 1.

According to the measure, residents are allowed to make a complaint to the police if disturbances are noted between 10 p.m. and 7.30 a.m. and from 3.30 to 5.30 p.m. during the customary siesta break.

This means that between those hours, residents are not allowed to carry out construction or other activities that cause noise, practice musical instruments or play music at high volumes, carry out noisy discussions or arguments, or use alarms or other security systems without due cause.

“Quiet hours” in the summer are designated between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and 3 to 5.30 p.m.