Investors eye hundreds of hotel projects

More than 250 hotel and tourism investment projects around the country are being matched up with investors who want to contribute to their realization.

According to the Enterprise Greece organization, most of the projects concern hotel properties that require funds for refurbishment or renovation, while several involve the development of tourism complexes, whose managers are looking for strategic partners in a bid to raise the necessary funds.

As Ilias Iliadis, head of Enterprise Greece’s Investment Support Division, told a press conference yesterday, the organization is in daily contact with interested investors so as to optimally match the needs of investors with those of the owners.

He went on to note that out of the nine tourism investment projects included in the fast-track system to date, three are already being implemented and two are at the licensing stage. Another 10 projects for tourism accommodation complexes are also being assessed, he added.