Thunderstorms, hail hit western and central Greece, Attica

Flooding in the town of Tripoli [Intime News]

Thunderstorms and heavy rain were reported in parts of western Greece since early Friday, including the Ionian islands.

The weather front, according to the Meteo weather service of the Athens National Observatory, is going to move slowly eastward and affect almost all of Greece, with the exception of the island of Crete.

Schools on the Ionian islands of Ithaca and Cephalonia were closed on Friday due to a heavy storm that hit the islands early in the morning.

Thunderbolts and heavy rain were reported in Volos, central Greece, at approximately 11:00.

The rain that started falling late on Thursday and is still falling has also brought problems in the region of Ioannina. An 80-year-old man had a narrow escape when the road collapsed as he was passing with his car in the village Kato Zalogos. The elderly man was rescued by local villagers.

Problems were also reported in other parts of Ioannina, such as landslides, rock falls and flooded rivers and streams, carrying mud and debris.

Thunderstorms also hit the region of Attica in the afternoon.