Vizyenos drama goes back on tour at US universities

A production of Georgios Vizyenos' 19th century drama “My Mother's Sin” is launching its second university tour in the United States, starting in California next week.

Adapted by Rena Kyprioti, who also performs, and directed by Danae Roussou, “My Mother’s Sin” is an autobiographical short story written in a confessional tone by Vizyenos in 1883 to address the themes of forgiveness, guilt and atonement.

The story's central figure is Annio, a sickly little girl, and a guilty mother's efforts to save her. Absorbed in her daughter and her illness, the mother neglects her three sons, who react when she starts adopting a succession of girls after Annio's death.



The production was also performed at selected American universities last year, earning rave reviews.

"The interpretation of Mrs Kyprioti along with the exceptional costume designed by Vana Giannoula, the enchanting music by Nikos Kypourgos and of course the spare but absolutely mesmerizing direction by Danae Roussou left its imprint in the soul of everyone attending the performance. [...] For me, there is no better way to breathe life into a text like that of Vizyenos,” Ioannis Mylonopoulos, professor of classical art and archaeology and director of the program of Hellenic Studies at Columbia University in New York, told Greek Theater.

Below is this year's tour program:

Pomona College – Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Location: Large Studio, Byron Dick Seaver Theatre Complex (300 E. Bonita Ave., Claremont, CA 91711)

Event time: 7-8.15 p.m

Contact: Mary Rosier 909-607-73181

Loyola Marymount University – Saturday, October 19, 2019

Location: Ahmanson Auditorium, University Hall 1000 (1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045)

Event time: 7:30-8:45 p.m.

Contact/rsvp: moderngreekstudies@lmu.edu

University of Texas at Austin – Monday, October 21, 2019

Location: Union Building Theater (Guadalupe St & W 24th St, Austin, TX 78712)

Event time: 7.30-8.45 p.m.

Contact: GreeksATX@gmail.com | www.facebook.com/GreeksAustin

Georgetown University - Thursday, October 24, 2019

Location: Bunn Intercultural Center Auditorium (37th and O St., N.W., Washington, DC 20007)

Event time: 7-8:15 p.m.

Contact: lambi@georgetown.edu

Columbia University – Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Location: 612 Schermerhorn Hall (1190 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10027)

Event time: 6.00-7.15 p.m.

R.S.V.P. to Ms. Ioanna Messini-Skordas at im2505@columbia.edu

Admission is free of charge