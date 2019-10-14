Central, eastern Greece to feel the heat on Tuesday

Daytime temperatures in many parts of the country are expected to hit unseasonal highs of 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the warmest weather forecast in eastern parts of the country and the Aegean islands, the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) said on Monday.

In northern and western Greece, daytime highs will shoot up to between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius from nighttime lows of between 5 and 15C, while the temperature in central Greece will range from 8-30C.

It’s going to be a scorcher in Athens, with nighttime lows of 18 Celsius climbing to 30 Celsius by midday, despite moderate northerly winds of 4 Beaufort.

In the northern port city of Thessaloniki, the temperature downtown will range from 16 to 26 Celsius.