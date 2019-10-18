WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
National Theatre Live | Thessaloniki | October 19

The Thessaloniki Concert Hall is screening a production of “One Man, Two Guvnors” live from the National Theatre in London on Saturday at 9 p.m. Based on Carlo Goldoni’s “The Servant of Two Masters,” the critically acclaimed comedy is directed by the National’s artistic director, Nicholas Hytner, and stars James Corden. The screening is in English with Greek subtitles. Admission costs 12 euros.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou &  Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr

