Bayern fans beaten ahead of game with Olympiacos

At least four German fans of Bayern Munich were injured on Tuesday evening when dozens of men barged into Olympiacos' training center in Rendi, Athens, during a game between the two clubs' under-19 teams and attacked them.

The incident took place just hours before a Champions League clash between the two clubs in Piraeus.

According to initial information, the 80 assailants arrived on motorcycles shortly before 7 p.m., entered the center with their faces covered and attacked the German fans who were sitting at the stands.

Bayern Munich is scheduled to play Olympiacos at 10 p.m. (local) at Karaiskakis Stadium.