EPO president apologizes for fan violence

The president of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), Vangelis Grammenos, sent a letter on Thursday to his German counterpart, Fritz Keller, apologizing for Tuesday’s violent incidents during the UEFA Youth League game between visiting Bayern Munich and Olympiakos in Athens, when dozens of hooded individuals riding motorcycles and carrying bats and sticks stormed the pitch and attacked German fans in the stands.



The letter was also communicated to UEFA’s president, Alexander Schefferin, and secretary-general, Theodore Theodoridis.



At least six Bayern Munich supporters were injured.



Greek police said on Wednesday they arrested and charged a 31-year-old and added on Thursday that they have identified another five suspects.