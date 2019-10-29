A man who was gunned down in his car in the western Athenian suburb of Haidari on Tuesday, in a possible organized crime turf war, is in critical condition at the capital’s Attiko general hospital.



The businessman is believed to be involved in illegal gambling activities and may have been targeted by a rival gang, initial investigations have indicated.



He was shot with a Kalashnikov assault rifle by the passenger of a motorcycle being driven by another individual, on the corner of Athinon Avenue and Satovriandou Street at 11 a.m.



Forensic teams have retrieved six bullet casings from the scene, while investigators are looking into the man’s past for possible links to organized crime.



Police sources have told Kathimerini that he owns a coffee store on Athinon Avenue that was bombed in May 2016.



He has been identified only as a Greek in his mid-50s. It was not clear whether he was alone in his car at the time of the incident.