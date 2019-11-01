Disney's new streaming service preparing film on Antetokounmpo

Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, is reportedly preparing a film about Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday.

According to the report, the film will look at Antetokounmpo's early life and current career.

Former Disney and Village Roadshow Pictures executive Bernie Goldman will produce from a script from Arash Amel, writer of A Private War, the website said.

Disney+ will not launch until mid-November.