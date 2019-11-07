Booze racket smashed in Attica

Police in Attica said on Thursday that they have broken a racket that had been manufacturing adulterated alcohol and selling it across the country, with an estimated turnover of 500,000 euros in just six months.



Nine suspected members of the racket were arrested while another six are being sought.



Officers raided two makeshift factories in Kamatero and a warehouse in Aspropyrgos, confiscating 28,000 bottles of alcohol and more than a ton of ethanol.