Plan to enforce smoking ban gathering pace

The conservative government’s plan to strictly crack down on establishments and individuals violating a ban on smoking in public places is proceeding rapidly, with inspectors to be equipped with fine books in due course.

The Health Ministry has ordered the printing of 7,000 fine books to be distributed to inspectors as part of plans to enforce the smoking ban which has been roundly violated in cafes, bars, restaurants and public service offices for more than decade.

A council of experts steering the Greek government’s anti-smoking campaign briefed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on its proposals over the weekend.