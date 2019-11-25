Power board workers to stage rolling strikes

Workers of the country's public power corporation are to start rolling 48-hour strikes from Tuesday at midnight, their labor union GENOP announced on Monday.

The action, which is being held to protest the government's plans to shut down all of the country’s lignite-powered plants starting next year.

Workers are to prelude the strikes with a rally against the “sudden death” of PPC which is to start at 5 p.m. on Monday at Ptolemaida where the Public Power Corporation has a lignite plant.