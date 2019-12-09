Onassis Foundation breaks ground for transplant center

Onassis Foundation president Anthony Papadimitriou (2nd r) and Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center president Ioannis Boletis (r) welcome Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (2nd l) at an event for the groundbreaking of a new National Transplant Center being built by the charitable foundation in Athens Monday. The center is expected to serve as a catalyst in improving Greece’s transplanting capabilities, developing collaborations with doctors and transplant units abroad, and providing specialized high-level services for children through its independent pediatric transplant clinic. [ANA-MPA]