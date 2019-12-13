Broadband connections are picking up speed

For the first time in Greece, a number of internet users have this year been enjoying connection speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second, as a National Commission for Telecommunications and Post (EETT) study concerning the first half of the year showed that 1.1 percent of broadband landline connections fell into that category.

Given that there were over 4 million broadband connections in Greece by end-June, the 1.1 percent rate means some 45,000 of them had a speed of 100 MB/s or more. This is also the first time broadband connections have topped 4 million, reaching 4,042,165, which amounts to 37.6 percent of the population.



The number of broadband connections came to 3.96 million at end-2018, and 3.89 million in June 2018.



EETT data also showed a slight increase in OTE’s market share at the expense of its rivals, coming to 1.92 million or 47.53 percent at end-June 2019, against 47.2 percent at end-2018.