Much as the majority of businesses are well aware of the need to adjust to the requirements of technology, Greece’s transition to the digital economy is taking place at a very slow pace.

Greece ranks 26th among the European Union’s 28 member-states in digital transformation according to the European Commission’s Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), slightly higher than last year’s 27th spot.

Although the digital transformation of the state is a priority for the government, Greece ranks among the member-states with the lowest performance even in the domains of e-government and e-health. This country’s rate in the digitalization of public services amounts to 51 percent, while the European average stands at 68 percent, according to the eGovernment Benchmark 2019 index.

All this is included in the report published by technology hub Found.ation with EIT Digital of the European Institute for Innovation & Technology, which describes the state of the public and private sector in detail. Some 54 percent of the survey participants from the private economy say they are focusing on digital innovation this year, up from 49 percent last year.