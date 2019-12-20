There is absolutely no doubt that Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, needs a metro system to serve its commuters.

There is no argument that could convince us we can afford to waste more time – or money for that matter.

Too many projects in Greece would have been shelved or put on the back burner if skeptics had their way every single time.

Indeed, there would be no such thing as the Athens metro, the world-famous Acropolis Museum or the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center that now grace the Greek capital.



Nowhere does it say that development cannot be combined with respect for our rich cultural heritage.