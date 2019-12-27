Family movies with a view

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival is launching its Xmas edition this year as part of the Christmas in Athens program coordinated by the Greek capital’s municipal authority. On the last weekend of December, viewers are invited to snuggle up under blankets and watch classic family movies on a big screen in the open air with a view of the Acropolis in the background.

The temporary open-air cinema will be set up at the corner of Ermou and Asomaton in the downtown Thiseio neighborhood, with blankets provided by the organizers.

The screening on Friday, December 27, is of Henry Selick’s animated musical dark fantasy “The Nightmare before Christmas” (1993, PG), where Pumpkin King Jack Skellington causes all sorts of chaos when he tries to bring Christmas to Halloween Town. On Saturday, December 28, award-winning filmmaker Tim Burton tells the dark yet romantic tale of “Edward Scissorhands” (1990, PG), an unconventional young man trying to fit into a completely conventional community, while Robert Zemeckis’ animated mystery comedy “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988, PG) is the film on Sunday, December 29.

Screenings start at 6.30 p.m. and addmission is free of charge, while there will be a selection of low-priced hot beverages on offer and patio heaters will be installed to provide viewers with extra warmth.

Christmas in Athens events are taking place through January 7 in 76 different locations in the capital. Organized by the municipality’s Technopolis and its Culture, Sports & Youth Organization, happenings throughout the whole city are open to everyone: The program includes performances, concerts, a Christmas village, a pop-up museum and other fun events.

For more, visit www.thisisathens.org and www.christmasinathens.gr