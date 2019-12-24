The details of the new reception centers being planned for the islands of the eastern Aegean will be finalized by the end of the year, according to the general secretary of the Citizens’ Protection Ministry, Manos Logothetis.

Amid protests by local authorities and citizens on the islands, Logothetis said that decisions relating to the location of new centers would be taken in association with local authorities and not imposed by central government.

On Lesvos, where 20,835 asylum seekers live in overcrowded facilities, residents of Antissa, in the island’s west, on Sunday protested the prospect of a new center being built there. In the first three weeks of December, 2,861 migrants arrived on Lesvos alone.