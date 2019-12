Police is investigating the death of two foreign men who stayed at a hotel for migrants in central Macedonia.

A 30-year-old Afghan was found hanged on Christmas Day in the afternoon at a bridge by the hotel at Mouries , near Kilkis. Then a 35-year-old Iraqi national was found hanged at a corridor of the hotel.

Police sources say there are no signs of a criminal act in either case, and the most likely scenario is that of suicide.