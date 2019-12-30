More than 18,000 Greek doctors have moved abroad since the outbreak of the crisis, according to a study from the Athens Medical Association (ISA), which also shows that the trend continued, albeit at a slower rate, in 2019.



Between January 1 and December 16, ISA issued 1,097 certificates for doctors applying for a job outside Greece, slightly down from 1,191 in 2018 and from 1,297 in 2017. The exodus peaked in 2012 when ISA issued 1,808 certificates.



The main reasons cited were high unemployment (permanent hirings in the National Health System were frozen for 10 years) and low wages.



The UK was the top destination for Greek doctors (45 percent of ISA certificates).