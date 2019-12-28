NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Retail stores to close on Wednesday and Thursday

TAGS: Shopping

Consumers have Monday and Tuesday to shop for their holiday meals and gifts, but also to stock up for the week as retail businesses in Greece will be closed on Thursday as well as on New Year’s.

Supermarkets on Monday will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Commercial stores will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, while malls and shopping centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

All retails businesses will be closed on Wednesday for New Year’s Day and on Thursday as they carry out their year-end inventories. 

