A total of 5,247 migrants arrived in Greek islands from nearby Turkey in December.

According to the Greek police's Northern Aegean Regional Directorate, 3,681 migrants arrived in Lesvos, 878 in Samos and 688 in Chios in the final month of the year.

In the first 12 hours of 2020, 123 migrants arrived in Lesbos on three boats, police say. Another 134 had arrived on New Year's Eve.