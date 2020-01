A total of 123 refugees and migrants arrived on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos with three boats early morning on New Year's day, the North Aegean Police Directorate said Wednesday.

This followed the 134 people who arrived at the same island on December 31.

According to the police, the number of migrants arriving in Greece in December totaled 5,247, with 3,681 of these reaching Lesvos, 688 arriving at Chios and 878 in Samos.