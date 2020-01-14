EU citizens unaware of passenger rights

Less than half of European Union travelers are aware of passengers’ rights in the EU, a Eurobarometer survey released Monday in Brussels showed.



According to the report on passenger rights in the bloc, just 43 percent of EU citizens who have traveled by air, long-distance rail, coach, ship or ferry in the previous 12 months know that the European Union has put in place rights for passengers.



Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean stated that “the European Union is the only area in the world where citizens are protected by a full set of passenger rights. However, these rights need to be better known and easier to understand and enforced. Our rules should also provide more legal certainty to passengers and the industry."

She added that the Commission has proposed modernizing air and rail passenger rights. "We now need the Council and the European Parliament to swiftly reach agreement on them to ensure that people traveling in the EU are effectively protected."