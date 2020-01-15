Greece announces new Migration and Asylum Ministry

The Greek government on Wednesday announced a new Ministry of Migration and Asylum as part of efforts to accelerate policy implementation in the area.



The new ministry will be led by Notis Mitarakis, who had until now served as deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs, according to a statement by the government spokesman.



George Koumoutsakos, until now alternate minister for Immigration Policy, will take over as alternate minister.



The new ministers will be sworn in later on Wednesday.