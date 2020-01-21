Athens opens heated shelters for the homeless

The municipality of Athens announced Tuesday it is opening heated areas in the city center to protect the homeless from the cold snap expected on Tuesday night.

The shelters are on the first floor of the 4th muncipal community on the corner of Lenorman and 35 Alexandrias Street and at the dormitory on 49 Alikarnassou Street in the Akadimia Platonos district. Both will be open from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.



Authorities also said a team from the municipal office will visit areas frequented by the homeless to distribute food, tea, blankets and basic necessities and to inform them about the heated shelters.

A 24-hour helpline with the four-digit number 1595 will also be available for citizens to report emergency incidents.

