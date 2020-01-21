Ex-minister hospitalized after collapsing in Parliament

SYRIZA MP Tryfonas Alexiadis, 60, was rushed to an Athens hospital on Tuesday after fainting during a meeting of his party’s parliamentary group in a House chamber.

Alexiadis, who served as alternate finance minister in the SYRIZA government under Alexis Tsipras, was given first aid at the scene by lawmakers Pavlos Polakis and Yiannis Mouzalas, who are physicians.

According to reports, Polakis’ immediate intervention was decisive as he used a pen to prevent his airway from blocking.