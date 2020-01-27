Doctors walk out on Tuesday requesting 'hazardous job' pay

The union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) has announced a five-hour work stoppage on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. demanding “self-evident” inclusion of their jobs in the list of hazardous occupations.



According to POEDIN, hospitals have serious shortages of medical staff, who are waging a daily battle to cope with demand.

“They are prepared to wear protective uniforms against any kind of virus even though they are paid 700 euros per month, without their occupation being included in the list of hazardous ones,” the union said.