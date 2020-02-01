MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek PM presents 2021 bicentennial initiative

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday addressed an event presenting the government’s initiative to mark the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek War of Independence in 1821. Mitsotakis hailed the anniversary as a chance to "rediscover our collective self" and a "significant opportunity for our country to reform and recast itself with a modern identity to Europe and the world." The event at the Athens Concert Hall was attended by prominent politicians and the head of the initiative’s organizing committee, Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki. Events are to be staged in Athens, regional Greek towns and foreign cities. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]

