Amendment foreseeing NGO register goes to Parliament

Greece’s Migration and Asylum Ministry has submitted an amendment to Parliament requiring all non-governmental organizations that are involved in the field of migration to submit a record of all their members and employees in a bid by the government to have a clearer picture of their activities.

According to the legislation, Greek and foreign NGOs that are active in the country in any capacity related to the refugee/migration crisis that do not submit a detailed list of all their members and staff, including what they do and where they work, will not be allowed to continue operating.

The amendment, which is part of a draft law by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry on civil protection and crisis management, also foresees 25 million euros’ worth of special funding for municipalities hosting migrant/refugee centers and camps.

The money is intended to help municipal authorities cope with the additional cost of hosting such facilities without having to raise money through municipal taxes.

A special “solidarity fund” is also introduced in the legislation, which is intended to handle an annual budget of another 25 million euros that will be used to help local communities hosting camps fund any activities or initiatives related to their operation.

Furthermore, the amendment allows pre-deportation centers to be set up in certain categories of public and municipal properties, as well as in disused military bases and camps.