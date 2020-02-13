Aegean mark fleet renewal with change of livery

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines has unveiled its new livery as it took delivery of three Airbus A320neo aircraft, the first of 46 planes that will renew its fleet.



Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, expects to receive the new A320neo and A321neo jets by 2025 and has an option for an additional 12 as it expands its fleet, aiming for lower fuel and maintenance costs, executives said on Thursday.



“2020 brings a new beginning, new momentum and opportunities and a new look,” Aegean’s chief executive officer Dimitris Gerogiannis said.



“The new aircraft are a platform for our people to create an even better travel experience for our passengers.”



Aegean ditched its seagull logo for a new livery of deep blue and white wavy lines, inspired by the Greek sky and seas, it said.



The 20-year-old carrier, which only operates Airbus planes, flew a record 15 million passengers last year.



[Reuters]