Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou holds the torch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games during a presentation of the seven-day torch relay within Greece in Athens Monday. Georgiou will be the high priestess on March 12 at the official lighting and handover ceremony at Ancient Olympia in the Peloponnese. Organizers said they have taken extra measures to avoid spreading the new coronavirus during the event, which involves hundreds of torchbearers in Greece and around 10,000 in Japan. [AP]