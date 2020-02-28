Greek Police to probe violence on islands

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has launched a probe into the violence that broke out on Wednesday on Lesvos and Chios during protests by residents against the presence of riot police officers sent to the islands to guard the sites where new migrant camps are being built.

In particular, the ELAS probe will focus on the behavior of riot police officers seen in videos circulated on social media to be vandalizing cars and attacking islanders.

The clashes on the two islands left 52 officers and 10 residents injured. Two islanders were detained on Chios after an angry mob barged into a hotel hosting police officers and beat them up.