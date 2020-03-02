Situation on Greek border to deteriorate, confidential Frontex report warns

The EU border and coastguard police Frontex expects the situation on Greece’s border with Turkey to deteriorate, according to a confidential report leaked to German newspaper Die Welt.



The report, which reportedly warns of a mass migratory influx, came after Turkey said last week it would no longer stop refugees from attempting to cross by land or sea into Greece.



The report adds that pressure on the EU’s external border is expected to intensify even if Turkish authorities restore curbs on migrant movement.



It says migrant flows are also fueled by information quickly spreading on social media networks.



On Sunday, Greece requested the deployment of Frontex’s Rapid Border Intervention Team (RABIT) with the aim of guarding the country’s external borders.

Late last night #Frontex received a request from the Greek government to launch a rapid intervention at its external borders. We are looking into how to best support Greece in the shortest time possible #EuropeanBorderGuard pic.twitter.com/J2GKpTDACS — Frontex (@Frontex) March 2, 2020