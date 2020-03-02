NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Situation on Greek border to deteriorate, confidential Frontex report warns

TAGS: Migration, Turkey

The EU border and coastguard police Frontex expects the situation on Greece’s border with Turkey to deteriorate, according to a confidential report leaked to German newspaper Die Welt.

The report, which reportedly warns of a mass migratory influx, came after Turkey said last week it would no longer stop refugees from attempting to cross by land or sea into Greece.

The report adds that pressure on the EU’s external border is expected to intensify even if Turkish authorities restore curbs on migrant movement.

It says migrant flows are also fueled by information quickly spreading on social media networks.

On Sunday, Greece requested the deployment of Frontex’s Rapid Border Intervention Team (RABIT) with the aim of guarding the country’s external borders.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 