Greece is a laggard in adopting digital technology solutions in healthcare compared to the rest of the European Union, according to a study by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) on the benefits of a digital transition in the health sector.

The study showed that Greece ranks 23rd among the 27 EU member-states in using modern technologies in the sector. This country ranks second-to-last in keeping digital records of patients’ details and histories and lags considerably in health information exchange between health service suppliers and state entities, ranking 25th in the bloc.

There is a better picture in the availability of the personal health dossier by healthcare service providers, where Greece is in the 16th position.

The low quality of health services in Greece is partly attributed to a drop in funding during the decade of the financial crisis, as state spending on health is 7.8 percent of gross domestic product against an average rate of 8.8 percent among the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).