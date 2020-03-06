Poll shows migration, virus have Greeks worried

A new opinion poll carried out by the firm Pulse for Skai has found that most Greeks are worried about the new migration crisis at the country’s border with Turkey as well as the coronavirus.

Specifically, the poll found that 83 percent of respondents are worried about the developments at the Greek-Turkish land border, with 62 percent saying they are “very worried.”

Nearly eight out of 10 (76 percent) respondents said they deemed government actions to bolster the Greek border were “in the right direction.”

Concerns about the coronavirus epidemic appeared to be less intense with just over four in 10 (42 percent) saying they were worried about its spread, with the rate among respondents aged over 60, who are in a higher risk group, at 54 percent.

The poll also found that ruling conservative New Democracy maintains a significant lead of 14 percentage points over the main opposition, leftist SYRIZA, with 39 percent of respondents saying they would vote for it if elections were held now as compared to 25 percent for SYRIZA.

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) was in third place with 6.5 percent, followed by the Greek Communist Party (KKE) at 5 percent.